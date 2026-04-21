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Continúa la búsqueda para el cazador en el Condado Chaffee

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Published 3:34 PM

CONDADO CHAFFEE, Colo. (KTLO)-- La búsqueda por el cazador del Condado on Chaffee aún continúa. Desde su desaparición más de 100 voluntarios en el condado, han buscando ha Kaden Sites, pero aún no hay una actualización sobre él. 

Él fue reportado desaparecido el miércoles cuando se fue a cazar solo en la montaña Shavano. El lunes, el jefe del departamento del alguacil géreno una imagen con la inteligencia artificial, con el fin de ayudar con la búsqueda. 

La imagen enseña como posiblemente estaba vestido sites antes de que desapareciara. Si usted sabe algo de él o tiene una pista de su paradero , se le pide contactar al departamento del alguacil del Condado Chaffee inmediatamente. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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