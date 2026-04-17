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Noticias Locales

Nuevos cambios dentro del departamento de policía de Colorado Springs

KRDO
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Published 2:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Empezamos con una actualización sobre el caso de carreras automovilísticas, el mismo caso mortal que le quito la vida a la mujer de 77 años Deanna Stemler quien fue impactada por el agresor. Desde entonces hemos aprendido que que muchos residentes de Colorado Springs tiene problemas con las carreras automovilísticas en la zona. 

Personas dicen que constantemente están escuchando carreras y más durante las noches del verano. El jefe de policía de Colorado Springs dice que ellos admiten que es un gran problema y están implementando nuevas estrategias para parrarlo.

El jefe de policía, Adrian Vasquez dice que es un acto difícil, pero que ellos no dejaran que sus uniformados persigan a los autos que están participando en las carreras, ya que ponen en riesgo a más personas y conductores en la calle al hacer esto.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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