Skip to Content
Noticias Locales

I70 abre sus carreteras una vez más tras varios choques por condiciones invernales

By
Published 1:55 PM

El martes en la tarde, obreros con el Departamento de Transportación de Colorado y los uniformados, reportaron varios choques a lo largo de la interestatal 70 .

Un peligro masivo para los conductores en el área.  

Las condiciones invernales, más los altos vientos, fueron la tormenta perfecta para comenzar choques automovilísticos en la interestatal 70.

Este miércoles, todas las carreteras están abiertas una vez más, después de una masiva clausura.    

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Locales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.