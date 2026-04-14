Skip to Content
Noticias Locales

Maestro substituto enfrenta cargos por asalto sexual contra un menor de edad

By
New
Published 3:57 PM

SECURITY WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KTLO)-- Un maestro substituto de Security Widefield enfrenta nuevos cargos criminales incluyendo asalto sexual contra un menor de edad por una persona de confianza. 

William Boden, trabajaba en la escuela James Madison Charter Academy en Security Widefield y fue precisamente ahí donde comenzó el acto criminal que duro un año y medio en octubre del 2022.

Según documentos oficiales, que obtuvimos Boden es acusado de comunicarse con un estudiante de una forma inapropiada en el 2023. Los investigadores dicen que Boden le compro un teléfono a una adolescente. Todo con el fin de que ella le mande mensajes explícitos y que le permitiera tomar ventaja de ella sexualmente. 

Boden ahora enfrenta 5 cargos en su contra incluyendo explotación sexual y asalto sexual de un menor de edad que estaba bajo su cuidado.

La escuela no nos menciono para que salones el era un substituto pero sí están ayudando a la investigación. Al momento boden ha salido de la carcel tras pagar su fianza pero se espera que regrese a la corte el jueves.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Locales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.