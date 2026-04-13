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Noticias Locales

Evacuaciones por el incendio en Falcon son eliminadas tras la sequía

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Published 1:29 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Las evacuaciones al este de Colorado Springs cerca de Falcon han sido eliminadas. Esto tras las condiciones secas el domingo, las cuales causaron un incendio al norte de la calle Curtis y las calles Garrett.

Los equipos de bomberos llegaron a la escena para apagar las zonas quemadas por el siniestro.  Al momento no hay información sobre cómo es que comenzó el incendio, pero tenemos entendido que ocurrió alrededor de las 6:30 de la noche.

Hoy los residentes en el area pueden regresar a sus viviendas y los obreros estarán comenzando su investigación.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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