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Comisionado del Condado Custer arrestado por evasión tributaria

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Published 1:06 PM

CONDADO CUSTER, Colo. (KTLO)-- Este lunes aprendimos más sobre un comisionado del Condado Custer. Luego de que el enfrenta cargos en su contra por no pagar sus impuestos federales. Esto después de que el oficial había mencionado no ser culpable de estos actos el mes pasado. 

Según reportes oficiales, la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado Custer, el Comisionado Bill Canda fue arrestado el viernes. Él se entrego a la cárcel ese mismo día con cargos en su contra por evasión tributaria. Lo cual es un delito clase 6. La oficina del alguacil menciona que él fue realizado luego de pagar su fianza. 

El caso es relacionado con la investigación del 2025 por el Buró de Investigaciones de Colorado. La investigación ocurrió tras una pista de la oficina del alguacil en agosto del año pasado. Nosotros continuaremos monitoriando la situación. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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