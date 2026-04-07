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Noticias Locales

Eliminan las evacuaciones para el incendio en Hanover

MGN
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Published 12:35 PM

HANOVER, Colo. (KTLO)-- Telemundo Sur Colorado recibió una actualización del fuego cerca de  Hanover, gracias al Departamento de Bomberos de ahí. Este martes tenemos entendido que las evacuaciones mandatorias fueron eliminadas.

Según bomberos del Departamento de Bomberos de Hanover, dicen que el primer incendio empezó dentro de una vivienda cerca de un area forestal que eventualmente quemo entre 50 a 75 acres.

Líderes con el Departamento de Bomberos de Hanover, confirmaron que el fuego destruyo dos edificios incluyendo la casa donde comenzó el incendio. Lo bueno, es que nadie fue lesionado durante el siniestro. La causa del fuego aún sigue bajo investigación.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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