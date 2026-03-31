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Noticias Locales

Nueva ley espera eliminar los tiroteos dentro de las escuelas en Colorado

KUSA, Rep. Brittany Pettersen
By
Published 1:35 PM

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KTLO)-- Después de 6 meses del tiroteo que ocurrió en la preparatoria Evergreen lideres del estado han pasado una nueva ley con la meta de prevenir que tragedias como estas ocurran. 

El lunes el Gobernador, Jared Polis firmo una ley para incrementar como las compañías de las redes sociales responded a posibles amenazas. Bajo la ley las compañía están requeridas a responder a ordenes de arresto relacionadas con amenazas violentas entre las 72 horas. 

Ellos también tendrán que responder a la linea de emergencia la cual esta abierta 24 horas al día 7 días a la semana. La ley recibió apoyo bipartidista, pero aún algunos en el capitolio dice que esto no es suficiente. Agregando, tiene que hacer más para prevenir situaciones horrendas como este tiroteo. La representante del estado Tammy Story, dice que el tiroteo que ocurrió en septiembre no debía haber pasado. Ya que el Buro de Investigaciones Federales, o FBI por sus siglas en inglés recibió una pista que venia de las redes sociales del ataque antes de que ocurriera. Pero las autoridades locales nunca la recibieron, si no hasta un día después del tiroteo.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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