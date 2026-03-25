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Noticias Locales

Agentes de ICE llegan a los aeropuertos de EE.UU.

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today at 3:07 PM
Published 2:56 PM

NACIONAL, (KTLO)-- La llegada de agentes de ICE en algunos de los aeropuertos más transitados de los Estados Unidos hizo que los tiempos de espera de los pasajeros disminuyeran drásticamente, pero el conflicto con los trabajadores de seguridad no está solucionado. El informe desde el aeropuerto George bush en Houston.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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