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Noticias Locales

Agentes de ICE en 14 aeropuertos en los EE.UU. tras la escasez de empleados federales

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Published 3:18 PM

NACIONAL, (KTLO)--El Presidente Donald Trump dice que ellos estarán mandando a agentes de inmigración O ICE por sus siglas en inglés a los aeropuertos el lunes. Anteriormente él había amenazado con que los agentes fueran a los aeropuertos pero los demócratas lo nombraron inconstitucional. Este sábado el presidente publicó en Truth Social su plan de poner a los agentes de ICE en los aeropuertos para ayudar con la escasez de los agentes de la Administración de Transporte y Seguridad o TSA por sus siglas en inglés.

Trump dijo que los agentes también estarán deteniendo a las personas indocumentadas en los aeropuertos. Trump puso a Tom Homan, el jefe del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional en cargo de estos esfuerzos. 

Al momento, tenemos entendido que los agentes de ICE estarán en 14 aeropuertos en los EE.UU..

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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