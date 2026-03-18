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Noticias Locales

No hay amenaza para los residentes en el area tras el fuego en Fort Carson

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Published 3:01 PM

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KTLO)-- Telemundo Sur Colorado esta siguiendo las actualizaciones de los incendios en Fort Carson. Esta mañana los oficiales militares mencionaron que el siniestro esta en el area donde los soldados entrenan. 

Los equipos creen que se han quemado alrededor de 500 acres, aun estamos esperando una actualización de ellos sobre cómo esta la situación. Al momento no hay amenaza para los residentes que viven en el area. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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