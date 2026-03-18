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Noticias Locales

Fuegos en Calhan quemaron alrededor de 60 acres

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Published 2:56 PM

CALHAN, Colo. (KTLO)--Los incendios y el alto viento finalmente están mejorando en Calhan los fuegos causaron que varias casas estuvieran bajo alerta de evacuación. Incluso unos tuvieron que salir de sus viviendas por una horas. Los bomberos respondieron a los siniestros justo antes de las 12 de la tarde. 

Cuando el primer incendio ocurrió en la calle Judge Orr, cuando ellos llegaron a la escena había un edificio que estaba bajo llamas y con los altos vientos estos  empujaron las llamas y el fuego se movió hacia otras casas. 

Los bomberos trabajaron por horas para contener el incendio. Mientras que los voluntarios se unieron y les compartieron bocadillos y aguas a todos los bomberos que estaban trabajando por horas para controlar el fuego.

El incendio quemo alrededor de 60 acres, la causa aun sigue bajo investigacion.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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