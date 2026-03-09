Skip to Content
Soldado de Fort Carson es identificado como el séptimo estadounidense que muere en la guerra

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Un soldado de Fort Carson que ha sido identificado como el séptimo estadounidense quien fue asesinado desde que comenzó la guerra contra Irán.  El soldado murió durante la operación 'Epic Fury'. Según documentos oficiales el sargento Benjamin Pennington murió el domingo por sus lesiones que recibió durante el ataque Irani en la base aérea de Arabia Saudita. Él tenia 26 años Pennington es originario de Glendale, Kentucky y fue asignado a su primer servicio de 'Space Battalion' en Fort Carson. Los oficiales militaries ahora están investigando el ataque. Pennington ha sido identificado como el séptimo miembro quien ha sido asesinado durante la operación Epic Fury.

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

