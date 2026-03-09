Skip to Content
Investigación interna por la muerte de una rea en la cárcel del Condado El Paso

today at 3:35 PM
CONDADO EL PASO, Colo. (KTLO)-- El departamento del alguacil del Condado El Paso esta lanzando una investigación por la muerte de una rea. Según, lideres del departamento del alguacil ellos mencionan que el viernes una mujer de 35 años murió mientras estaba siendo tratada por profesionales medicos en la cárcel. 

Ellos determinaron que necesitaba más atención y la trasladaron a un hospital pero después de 10 horas desde que los medicos comenzaron los tratamientos dentro de la cárcel y en el hospital ella falleció . 

 Al momento, no han realizado su identidad ni la causa de su muerte. Pero los diputados de la oficina del alguacil mencionaron que estarán haciendo una investigación completa. 

Andrea Herrera

