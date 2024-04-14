Skip to Content
Mbereko, Laba talk about All-American honors

Published 10:53 PM

Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko earned first-team All-American honors, while forward Noah Laba was named a second-team All-American.

They are the first CC Hockey players to earn All-American honors since 2018.

"It's pretty surreal, but honestly, (I'm) super honored to be acknowledged as a first team all-American," Mbereko said. "I was not expecting that at all. So, (I'm) obviously super thankful for my my coaches and teammates and everybody here at CC."

"It was obviously great to see that," said Laba. "(It's) just kind of a credit to the year we've had, and the success we've had."

