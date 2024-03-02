Colorado College smashes Minnesota-Duluth

Colorado College is now 11th in the college hockey pairwise after a 4-1 win on Saturday night over Minnesota-Duluth.

The Tigers claimed four points in their weekend series with the Bulldogs.

Kaidan Mbereko, who has been the NCHC goalie of the month for three straight months, secured 17 saves.

The highlight of the night came when Tommy Middleton managed a beautiful, reverse pass to Stanley Cooley, who managed to score on a reverse shot while falling down.

Colorado College will wrap up the regular season against second place Denver on March 8-9.