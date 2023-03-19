Anti-mayoral candidate yard signs pop up in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--There are plenty of mayoral yard signs around Colorado Springs, but none quite like the newest ones placed downtown. “Wayne Williams Developers’ Dream,” the signs read, equipped with a QR code, across from a drawing of a moon and clouds. The signs target Colorado Springs Mayoral candidate, and leading fundraiser, Wayne Williams.

The group behind the signs, Integrity Matters, recently filed a formal complaint against Williams’ campaign. After an investigation into improper use of city resources, while filming a campaign advertisement, the complaint was dismissed by the City of Colorado Springs.

Integrity Matters also led a recall effort against Williams in his capacity as a city councilman.

The basis for the 'Developers' Dream' accusation stems from Williams' campaign being financially backed by people with ties to the Norwood Development Group, and the Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs. The Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs backed Williams with a $50,000 donation last month.

Revelations on the relationship between Williams, and current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, who has endorsed Williams, with the Norwood Development Group were highlighted in a recent report by 13 Investigates.

The report shares that Norwood Development Group is behind a confidential plan to pump $1 million into Williams' campaign.

One of the yard signs was placed right in front of the Mae on Cascade Sunday. The Downtown Colorado Springs apartment building is run by the Norwood Development Group.