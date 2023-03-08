Colorado Springs mayoral hopeful, current city councilman accused of using ‘city resources’ for his campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs mayoral hopeful and current city councilmember Wayne Williams is currently under investigation by the Clerk's Office for "inappropriate use of city resources" for his own campaign.

A city spokesperson confirmed the city's attorney's office received a complaint Wednesday filed by a group called Integrity Matters.

Williams told 13 Investigates his team followed all instructions given to him by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

"I am confident that we followed city policy and that we communicated our intentions with the fire department officials that we encountered," said Ryan Lynch, the person who shot the video and worked with Wayne's campaign. Lynch also said all of the footage that was shot was shot from public land and shows public property. "I think this is a manufactured political hit and nothing more," Lynch added.

The City Clerk's office told 13 Investigates it cannot comment until a review concludes.