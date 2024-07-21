Who will Colorado delegates vote for at the Democratic National Convention?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This August in Chicago nearly 5,000 delegates will vote on who will be the new Democratic nominee for president. 87 of those delegates are from Colorado. How will they be voting?

"I believe firmly that the nominee is going to be Vice President Kamala Harris," Wanda James, DNC Colorado Delegate and CU Regent, told KRDO 13. James added she's spoken to other delegates in Colorado, Texas, and Illinois who are also backing Harris.

But that doesn't mean everyone is fully backing Harris yet.

Irene Bonham, a delegate for Colorado's 4th Congressional District, said while she's very excited about the idea of nominating Harris, it's too early in the process for her to decide on who to support yet.

"I know that she [Kamala Harris] is ready to fight this fight. I know that she is ready to win," said Colorado State Representative and DNC Delegate Leslie Herod.

The Democratic National Convention starts on August 19 and lasts until August 22. During that time all the delegates will vote on who will be the new nominee. James said she believes anyone who meets the presidential requirements could win the nomination. However, if it were to be someone besides Harris it would take more work by the Democrats to get the new candidate ready for election. Harris is already on the ballot in all 50 states and has been vetted to work in the White House.

If another candidate were to win the nomination would they be able to use the campaign funds raised by the Biden-Harris campaign? According to the Federal Elections Commission candidates are only able to donate $2,000 to another candidate per election cycle.

"We just can't move money into somebody else's coffers. There are lots of obstacles to anybody thinking that they would throw their hat in the ring," James said.