Tuesday last day to submit ballots for General Municipal Election in Colorado Springs

Your Vote

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday is the last day to turn in a ballot for the Colorado Springs Municipal Elections.

City Clerk Sara Johnson says more than 55,000 ballots are already turned in.

Ballots can be submitted to a ballot box or drop-off site until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Each city council district is voting on a representative. There is also one ballot issue, to limit the number of words per ballot measure.

To find drop-off locations, click here.

Read about city council candidates in District 1, District 2, District 3, District 4, District 5, and District 6 ahead of Tuesday's city election.