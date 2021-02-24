Three opponents hope to unseat incumbent in Colorado Springs City Council District 2

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — In Colorado Springs’ northernmost City Council District 2, three candidates are challenging incumbent councilman Dave Geislinger.

Dave Geislinger

Geislinger has a background in law. He worked as a deputy district attorney for ten years before spending 17 as a practicing attorney. Most recently, Geislinger works as a hospital chaplain. He was elected to the council in 2017 and believes his last four years of service to the city best qualify him for re-election.

“I think if people like where Colorado Springs has been heading for the last four years, they shouldn’t change. We have tackled and are still in the process of tackling some complex issues and it’s going to take way longer for people to get caught up on that,” Geislinger said about his opponents.

Geislinger hopes to continue working to straighten out Briargate’s Special Improvement Maintenance District if re-elected. Geislinger said not everyone who lives within the boundaries of the Special Improvement Maintenance District located within part of City Council District 2 is paying for its upkeep.

“The district is facing a financial issue,” he said.

Geislinger’s opponents each have backgrounds in either the military or public service.

Jay Inman

Jay Inman had good things to say about his company of challengers.

“The three of us know what it means to serve,” said Inman. “They’re good men. If any one of the three of us unseat Geislinger, that would be a win.”

Inman is a 20 year Army veteran working as a digital architect at Microsoft. He believes electricity will be a big issue for the Springs as it continues to grow. Inman describes himself as a Christian, conservative, pro-life Republican.

“Whether it’s the electrical grid, utilities, human trafficking in our city, zoning for land, my focus is on protecting the innocent and the defenseless,” Inman said.

Randy Helms

Fellow veteran Randy Helms graduated from the Air Force Academy before serving more than 30 years in the United States Air Force. Helms said that service is one main thing that sets him apart from Geislinger.

“My decision to run for city council is based upon an extension of my career choice that I made 40-plus years ago,” said Helms. “I want to continue to serve our community as I served our nation.”

Helms said his work in education and with local charities would benefit District 2. He takes a strong position on supporting law enforcement and emergency responders.

“I do not support collective bargaining,” said Helms. “I support the mayor’s position on supporting our police and fire, paying them very good wages, benefits, and supplying them with really advanced equipment.”

David Noblitt

David Noblitt worked as a public servant for four decades, spending 25 years with the City of Colorado Springs. If elected, Noblitt plans to focus on public safety and responsible growth while making himself accessible to District 2 residents.

“I believe that there has been a lack of accountability from the city council representative which has frustrated a lot of people within the district,” said Noblitt. “And I’ve heard those stories.”

Noblitt points to a controversial bike lane project on Research Parkway.

“It was an expense,” he said. “As they were installed and then basically uninstalled immediately because there definitely was an uproar. We shouldn’t have an uproar to get things done. We should try to do it right on the front side.

