Weather draft Chris

today at 7:40 AM
Published 7:17 AM

WEATHER ALERT: Rain and snow through the weekend... and much cooler Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Active this afternoon with showers and thunderstorms rolling in. Still mild today with high temps in the 60s and 70s

TONIGHT: Rain and snow will ramp up overnight... with periods of rain into Saturday morning. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s.

EXTENDED: Periods of rain and snow will continue through the day Saturday... with lingering precipitation into Sunday. Cooler weekend temps with highs in the 40s and 50s.  Drying and warming up early next week... and we are back into the 70s and 80s by Tuesday.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

