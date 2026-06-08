Tick season in Colorado expected to be intense after mild winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Experts report an increase in tick cases is occurring across Colorado, driven by a historically warm winter. This increase has prompted state officials to conduct surveillance training, while veterinarians project a significant rise in cases this year.

Dr. Chris Roundy, the Colorado state entomologist at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, explained that winter typically limits tick populations. However, the mild winter this year, followed by a warm spring, allowed ticks to get an early start to the season.

Once ticks latch onto dogs, they can then transfer to humans, according to experts.

Dr. Robbir Unsell, a veterinarian and owner of Red Rock Veterinary Health, has already observed a higher incidence of tick infestations this year compared to previous years. Dr. Unsell noted that the situation will likely worsen as temperatures continue to rise with the season.

Based on current observations, Dr. Unsell projects a 10% to 20% increase in tick cases this year.

Ticks are known to spread several diseases, including Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Colorado Tick Fever, and Lyme disease. Those diseases, however, are rare according to experts.

The state is conducting tick surveillance training to monitor the situation. This week, training includes areas in El Paso and Teller counties.

Dr. Roundy described the surveillance method, saying it involves taking a cloth and running it through tall grass in areas where ticks are present. "The ticks think they have found the host," Dr. Roundy says. "They grab onto that cloth. We then pick them off, identify them, and test them for pathogens."

To help prevent tick exposure, experts say individuals should cut their grass, particularly if they live near a wildlife area. Wearing long pants and tucking them into socks can also prevent ticks from crawling onto the body. Bug sprays with DEET are also effective. Pet owners should routinely check their animals for ticks.

For pets, Dr. Unsell recommends preventative care such as tick collars and oral medications. "It's much easier to prevent diseases like this than treat them," Dr. Unsell said.

He warned that in some dogs, asymptomatic forms of these diseases can lead to kidney damage and immune system effects by the time they are discovered.

If you would like to help tick surveillance efforts in Colorado, you can click this link to learn how.

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