I-25 southbound closed near Fountain due to jackknifed semi-truck

6:41 PM
5:58 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting that I-25 Southbound is closed at mile marker 123 due to a crash.

Colorado State Patrol tells KRDO13 Investigates the shutdown was caused by a jackknifed semi-truck at 5:24 p.m. There is no timetable for when Southbound I-25 will reopen. The highway is still shut down between mm 123 and 128.

State Patrol said there have been several other secondary crashes around the I-25 accident. In total three people have been sent to the hospital.

law enforcement is diverting people to exit 128.

KRDO13 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Updates on this and other road closures can be found here.

