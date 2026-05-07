Friends, family want to honor student, who died of cancer, at graduation, D20 says policy won’t allow it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A high school student wanted to honor her friend, who passed away from cancer, at graduation to receive her high school diploma.

"She was just so caring and compassionate towards everybody. And she was always trying to make a difference to how the world is," Hope Bazer, a Senior at Rampart High School, told KRDO13. "It's just time to get her some recognition."

Cora Fogle lost her battle with cancer in December. In March, her classmates helped raise more than $50,000 for cancer research and patient care during a Bald for Bucks fundraiser.

READ MORE: Rampart High School celebrates life of classmate during ‘Bald 4 Bucks’ cancer fundraiser

Bazer said she wanted an empty chair left for Cora and her family to walk on stage and accept her diploma during the Rampart Graduation Ceremony. Bazer said the family supported the idea and helped generate support through an online petition.

That initial request was denied by district leadership.

Why?

School District 20 provided this statement to KRDO13:

“We recognize the deep loss felt by families, classmates and school communities when a student passes away. Academy District 20’s approach is guided by District Policy FFA, which addresses memorials for deceased students and staff. Under this policy, memorials are limited in form, happen near the event itself, and require approval. For that reason, memorial recognitions or demonstrations are not typically approved as part of graduation ceremonies. In this case, and in all cases, our Principal has reached out to the family, and interested students to offer alternate accommodations. Our goal is to support affected families and school communities with care and appropriate supports in place, while maintaining a consistent, respectful and student-centered celebration of graduation and academic accomplishments for the entire class.”

Policy FFA concerns memorial services and memorials for deceased students and staff. The policy strongly discourages memorial services on district grounds and limits memorials to awards, donations, book collections, or other items of educational significance.

Sarah Fogle, Cora Fogle's sister, told KRDO13 over text that she was bummed when she learned the district would not be honoring her sister at graduation.

"I personally think it takes more effort to not honor her than it does TO honor her. The very least that they could do is put a chair out in the crowd for her since she would’ve graduated anyways. I think my family and I would love to see her honored. My stepmom and dad know firsthand specifically how hard Cora worked in school and how badly she struggled and wanted to be involved in school events, but was unable to because of her cancer diagnosis. I think that Rampart did phenomenal things for her and honored her really well in Bald for Bucks, but at the same time, I don’t think the honoring should’ve stopped at Bald for Bucks. Cora impacted so many people and their lives and I just never want that memory to die."

D20's statement mentioned that an alternative accommodation has been offered to friends and family, but the specifics of that offer have not been made public.

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