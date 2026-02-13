Suspect in custody after bomb threat reported in Calhan

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) – Calhan police say a suspect is in custody after multiple agencies responded to a potential bomb threat near a local grocery store Thursday afternoon.

According to the Calhan Police Department (CPD), at around 1:48 p.m. on Feb. 12, a man called to report he had received threatening messages suggesting there may be an "improvised explosive device," in his vehicle, located on the 400 block of Colorado Avenue.

Calhan police arrived on scene within two minutes of receiving the call and immediately evacuated surrounding businesses while securing the area for public safety. A bomb squad from El Paso County and the Colorado Springs Police Department were also called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

With the help of bomb detection dogs, officers worked to thoroughly search the vehicle and surrounding area – however, no explosives were found, CPD said. The area was cleared for public access and businesses were allowed to reopen.

Police say they were able to successfully identify and locate the suspect, and they were taken into custody at approximately 2:45 p.m., less than an hour after the initial call was received.

CPD thanked multiple agencies for their assistance, including the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Springs Police Department, Simla Police Department and the Calhan Fire Department.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.