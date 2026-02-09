Man arrested after deadly shooting at Days Inn in Pueblo, marking city’s first homicide of the year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Police in Pueblo say a 63-year-old man is now facing murder charges after an argument escalated into a deadly shooting at a hotel on Saturday evening.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, officers were sent to the Days Inn by Wyndham Pueblo, located on North Elizabeth Street, after receiving reports that shots were fired at the hotel.

When they arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation revealed shots were fired during an argument that had escalated. Based on their findings, detectives arrested 63-year-old James McKenney on first-degree murder charges.

The name of the victim has not yet been released; PPD said the Pueblo County Coroner's Office will publicly identify the victim once family members are notified.

According to PPD, this marks the city's first homicide of 2026. This time last year, the city had not seen any homicides.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

