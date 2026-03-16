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Pueblo man arrested on felony child solicitation warrant from Indiana

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
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Published 2:48 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An 18-year-old Pueblo man was arrested on March 13 on an out-of-state warrant for felony child solicitation.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), its Internet Crimes Against Children detectives worked alongside the Rockvale, Indiana, police to interview the suspect, Christopher Neal Turner.

An arrest warrant was later issued by Indiana authorities and executed by PCSO. Turner was arrested for child solicitation and inappropriate communication with a minor, according to law enforcement.

PCSO says Indiana authorities began investigating this case after receiving a cyber tip in September 2025, and PCSO helped with the interview. Indiana authorities are handling the investigation, confirms PCSO.

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Abby Smith

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