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Weather

Tracking fire danger & historic heat wave

what to expect
krdo
By
Published 3:18 AM

TODAY: The massive ridge of high pressure moves east toward Colorado. Expect low 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 80s for Pueblo and across the Plains. Red Flag Warnings are in place for Fremont County and the San Luis Valley due to dry and gusty conditions in addition to the warm temps.

EXTENDED: Colorado Springs could see highs in the mid 80s by Thursday. Pueblo and the Eastern Plains could see highs in the upper 80s to low 90 degrees over the next few days. Expect more widespread Fire Weather Warnings as the heat continues.

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Julia Donovan

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