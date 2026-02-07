His daughters quick thinking saved his life after a man shot him multiple times in front of his kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One man is sitting in the El Paso County jail, charged with shooting a local father in front of his children.

The family says it was a senseless act of violence, but thanks to his children's bravery, he was able to get the help he needed and is now recovering in the hospital.

KRDO13 spoke to his children, Alexas and Connor Rhinehart, who were sitting in the car when the shooting happened.

They say they noticed a man pacing around their car, but never thought it would result in their father fighting for his life.

"I heard the gunshots, and then I saw him leaning over on his console and holding his chest. Then my little brother right here was screaming he's bleeding," says the man's daughter, Alexas Rhinehart.

On Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a 24-year-old Zackrey Snell, who is accused of shooting a man in a parking lot. That man is Alexas and Connor's father.

Alexas and her little brother say they were sitting in their car, waiting to pick up their mother from work.

That's when a man, whom they do not know, approached the driver's side and shot their father.

Alexas says she quickly jumped out of the car, leaving her brother and father to get help.

"I immediately had to run out of the car and leave him with dad real quick because I knew he would [be] bleeding out. And I didn't know how much time left because I didn't know how many bullet holes he had or how long he had because he was bleeding out bad," says Rhinehart.

The family tells me, out of fear of returning home, they've started a GoFundMe to help with medical bills, but to also relocate to a safer place away from the shooting location, which you can access here.

CSPD says Snell is facing charges for attempted murder, assault in the first degree, prohibited use of weapons, and child abuse.

He's being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.

