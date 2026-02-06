Man arrested after juvenile reports shooting of parent in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says it has arrested a 24-year-old man accused of shooting someone in a parking lot. The victim's juvenile child called 911, CSPD says.

According to CSPD, they received a call about the shooting on the evening of Jan. 31. Police say that a juvenile had reported that their parent had been shot in a parking lot in the 4100 block of Lacy Lane.

Police say when they arrived, they found the victim inside a car with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, police say.

CSPD says they identified their suspect as Zackrey Snell. He was taken into custody on Feb. 5 and faces charges for attempted murder, assault in the first degree, prohibited use of weapons, and child abuse, CSPD says.