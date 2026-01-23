Here are Mayor Mobolade’s biggest city goals for 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor Mobolade of Colorado Springs held his monthly press briefing Friday morning.

Mayor Mobolade's first press briefing of the year outlined the city's goals, which he says are "strategic doing," for the year.

The mayor highlighted six high-priority items:

Emergency response times

"When you call 911, you deserve a fast response," said Mayor Mobolade.

According to the mayor, the city has improved the response time for high-priority calls from 15 to 11 minutes in 2025. The city hopes to lower response times even more with new technology, staffing, call processing, and resource management.

Dependable street maintenance

Mayor Mobolade says there will be an extra focus on potholes, and is looking to update policies and procedures to ensure potholes are repaired quickly. The mayor says city crews filled 75,000 potholes last year.

Safer roads through the integrated traffic safety program

The city says it is going to use data, technology, infrastructure improvements, and public education programs to reduce traffic-related injuries and deaths; plans include expanding speed enforcement cameras.

"We're going to coordinate safety messages across departments to keep our public informed and engaged," said Mayor Mobolade.

Expanding "Keep It Clean and Safe" to address the visible impacts of homelessness

"What I love about Colorado Springs is we are a compassionate city. And we're also a city that believes in order, safety, and shared responsibility," said Mayor Mobolade.

The mayor said the city plans to expand the "Keep It Clean and Safe" initiative into other key business districts.

Driving innovation at Peak Innovation Park

"Peak Innovation Park is one of our most exciting areas for new economic opportunities in our city," said Mayor Mobolade.

The mayor says the city hopes to develop and prepare more land at the park to bring in even more companies and the jobs that come with them.

Mobolade says a new 250,000 squarefoot office space was just unveiled at the park, representing a $63 million investment.

Balanced growth

"Our focus this year is going to be on growing wisely," said the mayor.

The City of Colorado Springs hopes to grow, but under restraint and with rules in place to prevent harming existing residents and infrastructure, the mayor says.

