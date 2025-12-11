Coca-Cola plant coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 620,000 square foot Coca-Cola plant is coming to Colorado

Springs, according to the local chamber.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation says it's heading to Peak Innovation Park, which is near the airport and features other corporations like Amazon.

“Swire Coca-Cola, USA’s manufacturing investment speaks to the strength of our workforce and the trajectory of the Pikes Peak region,” said Vice President of Economic Development at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Bonnie Goff in a press release. “The direct jobs on site—and the indirect jobs supported at local suppliers, building contractors, service providers, and everyday businesses—will fuel economic growth, support small businesses, and create more opportunity for families across Colorado Springs and El Paso County.”

The facility will bring 170 jobs to the area and represents a $475 million investment, according to officials. The plant is expected to replace the 90-year-old facility in Denver, and bring new advancements: a modern work environment and tools for sustainability, the chamber says.

Officials say the groundbreaking for the plant will be in 2026.

