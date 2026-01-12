Colorado Springs police begin issuing tickets from new mobile speed cameras

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police are done issuing warnings for the city’s new mobile speed cameras. As of Monday morning, drivers caught speeding by the automated system will receive a ticket and a fine.

KRDO13 introduced viewers to the new technology, the Automated Vehicle Identification System (AVIS), last month. The mobile speed cameras automatically detect speeding and document violations.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they acquired the system to help improve road safety after seeing success in other Colorado cities.

Many drivers may have already seen the cameras in action, which are frequently deployed in construction zones and school zones during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times.

For the first 30 days after the cameras were introduced, drivers caught speeding received warnings instead of citations. That grace period is now over and violators can expect to receive tickets in the mail.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.