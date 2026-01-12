Skip to Content
Top Stories

18 malnourished dogs seized, two people arrested after animal cruelty investigation in Erie

Town of Erie Police Department
By
Published 7:12 AM

ERIE, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say two people are now in custody after a malnourished dog prompted an investigation into animal cruelty at a property in Erie.

According to the Town of Erie Police Department, animal control officers received a report on Jan. 5 of a dog found in the 1300 block of Reliance Place. When officers arrived, they found a severely malnourished and underweight dog with "minimal muscle definition."

Due to serious concerns for the dog's welfare, it was taken to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley for a full veterinary evaluation, the department said. The dog was not microchipped and wasn't wearing a collar, leading it to be classified as a stray.

However, police said the information witnesses provided during the initial call indicated there was a "strong likelihood" that more animals were being kept in similiar conditions – prompting them to notify investigators.

After further investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant for a nearby residence in the 1300 block of Reliance Place, and on Jan. 8, they seized 18 dogs from the home. The sheriff's office says the majority of those dogs were found to be "neglected and emaciated."

May be an image of dog and acupuncture
Courtesy: Town of Erie Police Department

Two people, 37-year-old Tiana Bell and 36-year-old Dandre Fears, were arrested and are now facing multiple charges for animal cruelty, as well as a charge for unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog. Both are currently being held at the Weld County Jail, the police department said.

May be an image of one or more people
Courtesy: Town of Erie Police Department
May be an image of one or more people

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call (303) 441-4444 and reference case number 26-0044.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.