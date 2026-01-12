18 malnourished dogs seized, two people arrested after animal cruelty investigation in Erie

ERIE, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say two people are now in custody after a malnourished dog prompted an investigation into animal cruelty at a property in Erie.

According to the Town of Erie Police Department, animal control officers received a report on Jan. 5 of a dog found in the 1300 block of Reliance Place. When officers arrived, they found a severely malnourished and underweight dog with "minimal muscle definition."

Due to serious concerns for the dog's welfare, it was taken to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley for a full veterinary evaluation, the department said. The dog was not microchipped and wasn't wearing a collar, leading it to be classified as a stray.

However, police said the information witnesses provided during the initial call indicated there was a "strong likelihood" that more animals were being kept in similiar conditions – prompting them to notify investigators.

After further investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant for a nearby residence in the 1300 block of Reliance Place, and on Jan. 8, they seized 18 dogs from the home. The sheriff's office says the majority of those dogs were found to be "neglected and emaciated."

Two people, 37-year-old Tiana Bell and 36-year-old Dandre Fears, were arrested and are now facing multiple charges for animal cruelty, as well as a charge for unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog. Both are currently being held at the Weld County Jail, the police department said.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call (303) 441-4444 and reference case number 26-0044.

