Teen dies in Christmas Eve dirt bike incident

By ,
Published 6:56 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol confirmed to KRDO13 that a 15-year-old boy died in a dirt biking incident near Ellicott Christmas Eve shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Multiple patients were involved.

It happened near a small housing development near Jayhawk Avenue near Ellicott Highway.

KRDO13 has a crew on scene, and is working to find more details.

Heather Skold

Marina Garcia

