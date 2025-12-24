Teen dies in Christmas Eve dirt bike incident

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol confirmed to KRDO13 that a 15-year-old boy died in a dirt biking incident near Ellicott Christmas Eve shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Multiple patients were involved.

It happened near a small housing development near Jayhawk Avenue near Ellicott Highway.

KRDO13 has a crew on scene, and is working to find more details.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.