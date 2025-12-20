UPDATE: Fort Carson fire didn’t expand overnight, smoke could still be visible

FT. CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - Good news from Ft Carson after smoke and flames were seen from its property on one of the windiest days of the year.

On Friday, Ft Carson told KRDO13 the fire in the base's impact training area was around 1,600 acres, and it seems that's the biggest it will get.

Saturday afternoon, a Ft Carson spokesperson shared the good news: