Skip to Content
Top Stories

UPDATE: Fort Carson fire didn’t expand overnight, smoke could still be visible

Hot spots and smoke seen coming from Ft. Carson property on Friday Dec. 19.
KRDO
Hot spots and smoke seen coming from Ft. Carson property on Friday Dec. 19.
By
Published 5:48 PM

FT. CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - Good news from Ft Carson after smoke and flames were seen from its property on one of the windiest days of the year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Smoke visible from fire on Fort Carson

On Friday, Ft Carson told KRDO13 the fire in the base's impact training area was around 1,600 acres, and it seems that's the biggest it will get.

Saturday afternoon, a Ft Carson spokesperson shared the good news:

“All perimeter lines established around the fire held throughout the night. Smoke will be visible as crews continue to monitor the fire within the impact area.”

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.