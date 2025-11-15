Skip to Content
Pueblo Police put the fire department on ice, taking home the annual Pueblo Ice Cup

Pueblo Police Department
Published 7:31 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Tonight, the Pueblo Police Department proved that fire and ice just don't mix.

Every year, the Pueblo Police Department and Fire Department take to settle their differences on the ice and raise money for a good cause. This year, the police department won the match 7 to 5.

All proceeds from the event go toward Heroes and Helpers. That's a holiday event when Pueblo's first responders take local kids on a shopping spree.

This is a repeat victory for the police department, who won the Ice Cup last year too, with a score of 5 to 2.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

