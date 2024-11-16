Skip to Content
Pueblo Police secure Ice Cup victory over firefighters 5-2

PPD
By
Published 7:23 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police scored a big victory tonight on the ice and for underprivileged kids.

The final score of the annual Pueblo Ice Cup, which takes place between the local firefighters and police officers, was 5-2.

However, this event is more than a friendly exhibition.

The Ice Cup helps raise money for PPD's annual Heroes and Helpers event which helps underprivileged kids during Christmas time. Back in 2019, Pueblo Police took over 60 kids on a shopping spree with local law enforcement officers who volunteered their time prior to Christmas, according to the Pueblo Police website. Admission to the sold-out event was $10.

