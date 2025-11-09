Crowds waving flags gathered to honor those who served at Colorado Springs Veterans’ Day Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One of the biggest military communities in the country took to the streets of Colorado Springs to honor those who served our country with the In Their Honor Veterans' Day Parade.

In the lead-up to this weekend's festivities, you might've noticed a large swath of flags planted around the downtown area. If you took the time to count, you'd find specifically 1,111 flags planted. Not only is that a reference to Veterans' Day itself, but it was a way for individuals to sponsor the parade.

"The day they come home is one of the best days of our lives. We don't want them to deploy, but it's the experience of having a loved one come home that makes the sacrifice worth it. It makes the hard times worth it," said Andrea Roberts, a military spouse who attended the parade.

The flags will continue to wave downtown through Veterans Day on Tuesday.