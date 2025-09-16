Organizers hope November’s Veteran’s Day Parade will be bigger and better than ever before

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- New organizers say they are reviving the Veterans Day parade, which is set for November 8th downtown.

After almost canceling last year, Colorado Springs is gearing up for a full Veterans Week — aimed at reviving the Veterans Day parade and honoring those who served.

Colorado Springs is launching Veterans Week, a series of events meant to honor vets throughout the week, not only on parade day. The new parade is now being managed by a new group: "In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade."

John O'Donnell stepped up to put on the parade last year. Now, "In Their Honor" will go a step beyond, looking to ensure veterans from all branches will be celebrated, and Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is helping make it all happen.

"They couldn’t pull it off, so at the very last minute, Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Yemi’s staff, Pat Mclaughlin from Mt. Carmel called and asked if we would pick up the parade and put it together," said O'Donnell

One of the most obvious new elements you'll see is a field of 1,111 flags all around Colorado Springs.

People and businesses can adopt a flag for $25 to help fund their other programs.

"Veterans in general are humble servants, they sacrificed for our nation, they don’t ask to be noticed," said Robert McLaughlin the executive director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Organizers are asking the community to step in through volunteering and sponsorships, ensuring the parade isn’t just revived, but strengthened.

If you're interested in signing up to help, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.



