Arrest made in connection with stabbing that killed 1, and critically injuried 2 others

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Days after several people were sent to the hospital after a stabbing attack, Colorado Springs Police have made an arrest.

33-year-old Matthew Regnier was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, two counts of First Degree Assault and one count of Child Abuse.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One Dead, Two Seriously Hurt after a Stabbing North of Downtown Colorado Springs

On October 31, Colorado Springs Police were called out to a home on N El Paso Street. Upon arrival officers found three people, one man and two women, who had been stabbed. Further inside the residence, officers found another man with minor stab wounds and a child.

The first three found by officers had suffered life-threatening injuries. The man later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while the two women are still being treated for their injuries.

The second man found was also transported to the hospital for treatment, and then was taken to the police station for questioning. The police department has not said if the man found at the scene with minor injuries was Regnier.

Regnier is innocent until proven guilty.

KRDO13 is working to obtain more details about the crime and arrest.