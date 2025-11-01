Skip to Content
One Dead, Two Seriously Hurt after a Stabbing North of Downtown Colorado Springs

today at 9:02 AM
7:50 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Just before midnight, officers were called to a home on North El Paso Street for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found three adults with stab wounds — one man and two women.

All three were rushed to the hospital, where the man later died. Police say the two women suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

A second man at the scene was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later brought to the police operations center for questioning. A young child inside the home was not hurt.

The CSPD Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Samantha Hildebrandt

