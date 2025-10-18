Skip to Content
Large crowd gathers in America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs for No Kings 2.0 Protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Across the country, millions are participating in another round of 'No Kings' protests aimed at the current Trump Administration.

One of those protests took place here in Colorado Springs at America the Beautiful Park.

Organizers of the event said that today's protest "aims to bring people together across El Paso County to stand for democracy, unity, and progress," adding that, "this event is part of a nationwide movement declaring that in America, we don’t do kings." The rally also included community workshops, voter registration, and more.

After meeting at America the Beautiful Park, the crowd marched around the downtown area of Colorado Springs.

On the other side of the aisle, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) said on social media in the days leading up to the nationwide protests that "We expect the Left’s 'Hate America' rallies tomorrow to be filled with angry rants and totally false narratives."

KRDO13 was at the rally, speaking to organizers and participants. Watch the report live tonight after the college football game on ABC at 9:15 p.m. and again at 10 p.m.

This article will be updated.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

