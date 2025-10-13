Public comment restricted on Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day resolution, sparking debate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several people contacted KRDO13 up in arms after they weren't allowed to sign up for public comment at Tuesday's Colorado Springs City Council meeting. The topic they wanted to speak about? The resolution to honor the U.S. Senate's designation of October 14, 2025, as Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs City Council told KRDO13 that council leadership has the power to not allow public comment for agenda items, if they choose.

That same spokesperson said that at least three people who wanted to comment had been turned away.

KRDO13 reached out to request an interview with Council Leadership or the sponsor of the Kirk Day resolution. Council President Lynette Crow-Iverson, President Pro-Tem Brian Risley, and Councilor Brandy Williams were all unavailable for interviews.

However, other councilors said the irony of this decision was not lost on them.

"I find it just profoundly ironic that a resolution that's really about free speech and the First Amendment is one we're not allowing public comment on," said Councilor Nancy Henjum.

"I agree that's rather ironic that on this we won't have a back and forth or just allow citizens who disagree with it to speak," said Councilor Dave Donelson.

The resolution calls to "preserve open dialogue" and says the principles of open debate are "fundamental to America's constitutional republic," but no one from the public will be able to engage in open debate about the resolution on Tuesday.

Councilor Donelson says the reason he was given as to why comments won't be allowed is that the council will be too busy tomorrow.

The big ticket item on tomorrow's docket for the city council is Colorado Springs Utilities asking for net metering for solar users, for which many have signed up to speak.

"My feeling, though, is that if we don't have time for citizen comment on this at all. Then we should postpone it. We just shouldn't do it tomorrow," Donelson said.

