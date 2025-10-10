Local Southern Colorado governments weigh their own honoring of Charlie Kirk on Oct. 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One month ago, Charlie Kirk was assassinated while delivering a speech at a college campus in Orem, Utah. In the wake of his death, numerous vigils have been held to honor his memory. Additionally, the federal government has designated a day of remembrance in his name, and now at least two local governments in El Paso County will consider memorializing him, too.

City Council Resolution County Commissioners Proclamation

The item is a resolution honoring the U.S. Senate's designation of October 14th as a national day of remembrance for Charlie Kirk, recognizing the importance of protecting free speech, encouraging open dialogue, and condemning political violence.

One long-time Colorado Springs resident tells KRDO13 that he doesn't feel the city council resolution is inclusive.

"I read it is that it sounds very hollow, as though they are signaling dog whistling. their values and their values mean that they only believe in speaking out against political violence when it aligns with who they are aligned with. In that, because there are children, there are people who have died in this state of political violence," said Nick Raven.

KRDO13 reached out to several city councilors, including Brandy Williams, who will be presenting the resolution.

"I actually knew nothing about it until we started getting emails from people who were concerned about it," Dave Donelson said. "That's unusual. That's not how it usually goes on city council."

Donelson said that, regardless of how he feels about Kirk, he thinks that items like this fracture citizen support of the Colorado Springs City Council. He added that in Colorado Springs, the city council is non-partisan, unlike state, federal, or county elections; in city elections, candidates run unaffiliated with any political party.

"Charlie Kirk was murdered, and I believe his murderer should receive the death penalty. However, I think city council needs to stay focused on Colorado Springs issues, and those are things like passing a budget, fixing our roads, enforcing our laws, taking care of our parks; the stuff we talked about when we ran for office," Donelson said.

When asked how he would vote on the resolution on Tuesday, Donelson said he hadn't made up his mind yet.

"It's important to honor Kirk's example of civil discourse and respectful debate," El Paso County Commissioner Lauren Nelson (R) said.

County Commissioner Nelson said she supports the El Paso County Commissioners' proclamation and thinks it's important for the commissioners to talk about it even at the local level.

"I appreciate the principles of freedom and limited government that Kirk promoted. And, I think it's helpful for our citizens to know that as elected officials, we want to honor that and also advocate for a limited government in our local community," Commissioner Nelson said.

Republican Representative Jeff Crank gave us this statement saying that he was proud of Congress's effort to memorialize Kirk and is looking forward to seeing how the city council can do the same.

“I’m proud to support Congress’ efforts to memorialize Charlie and his legacy fighting for free speech and respectful discourse. I look forward to seeing how the City Council honors Charlie and am hopeful that we can carry on his efforts to bridge divides across the political spectrum.”

President Donald Trump is expected to award the conservative activist with a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom award, also on Tuesday.

