School District 11, teachers, prepare for upcoming teacher strike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In three days, students won't see the face of their teacher, but instead a substitute to fill in for one day in preparation for the anticipated strike on October 8th.

This was decided after the board ended a 56-year master agreement with the Colorado Springs Education Association in December of last year.

RELATED: Colorado Springs D11 teachers, School Board & parents react to new strike date

A teacher we spoke to says this temporary moment of interruption is worth a long-term solution.

"I think teaching has always been challenging, but now it's getting to be impossible," says Rebecca Kuenn, a D11 elementary teacher. "Had you said to me three years ago that I would even ponder going on strike, I would have said you were out of your mind, but I have just seen a constant increase in teacher stress levels."

Teachers have accused the district of refusing to engage in collective bargaining, while the board maintains it has dedicated funding to raises.

But Kuenn says for her, it's not about the money but more about the lack of support from the board.

"It's about us wanting to provide quality education for our students. And we need the time and the support. And when you are under constant stress, constant increasing demands, it's very difficult," says Kuenn.

D11 tells us that they have hired substitute teachers and positions have been filled in preparation for Wednesday. They say the week will proceed like any other week of instruction.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.