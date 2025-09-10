Colorado Springs D11 teachers announce strike date

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Education Association (CSEA) announced Tuesday that teachers in Colorado Springs School District 11 will hold a one-day strike on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Union leaders say the strike comes in response to the D11 Board of Education’s decision last December to end a 56-year master agreement. CSEA has accused the district of refusing to engage in collective bargaining, while the board maintains it is “pro-teacher” and has dedicated significant funding to staff pay.

"It’s not complicated. Students deserve safe schools, bright futures, and supported educators—not district leaders putting politics before kids; that’s why we plan to strike on October 8th," CSEA said in a social media post announcing the strike date.

CSEA members voted back in May to authorize the strike, with union leaders saying 91% supported the move.

The educators argue the district’s decision to dissolve the decades-old master agreement silenced teachers’ voices and undermined public education. The union has also expressed concern about a growing effort by D11 to expand district charter schools, warning it could pull resources from public schools and widen existing inequities.

District leaders have pushed back on those claims, pointing to more than $100 million in new compensation for staff since 2022 and a double-digit pay increase they say exceeds raises offered by surrounding districts.

According to CSEA, the strike will begin with picketing outside D11 schools starting at 7:30 a.m. and will end with a rally in Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs at 2:30 p.m. Anyone is invited to join.

