Colorado woman among three indicted for allegedly stalking ICE agent, posting his home address

COLORADO (KRDO) – A Colorado woman is one of three women who were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly following a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent to his home and posting his address online, the Justice Department (DOJ) announced Friday.

According to the Justice Department, Ashleigh Brown, 38, of Aurora, Cynthia Raygoza, 37, of Riverside, California, and Sandra Carmona Samane, 25, of Panorama City, California, are each facing criminal charges of conspiracy and publicly disclosing the personal information of a federal agent.

According to the indictment, on Aug. 28, the three women allegedly followed an ICE agent from the Civic Center in downtown Los Angeles to his home.

Prosecutors say the women livestreamed their pursuit of the agent on Instagram, giving directions to viewers and allegedly sharing the agent’s home address, telling viewers to “come on down.”

Outside of the ICE agent's home, the women allegedly shouted to bystanders while continuing to livestream on Instagram that their "neighbor is ICE,” “la migra lives here,” and “ICE lives on your street and you should know," the indictment reads.

Brown and Samane have been arrested on federal criminal complaints. Brown, who is also charged in a separate case with assault on a federal officer, is currently in federal custody without bond, the Justice Department said, while Samane is free on $5,000 bond.

Law enforcement is still searching for Raygoza, the DOJ said.

"The conduct of these defendants are deeply offensive to law enforcement officers and their families," Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a DOJ release. "If you threaten, dox, or harm in any manner one of our agents or employees, you will face prosecution and prison time."

If convicted, the women would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count.

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

