Manhunt underway for ‘suspicious’ armed burglary, trespassing suspect in Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – An Idaho Springs neighborhood was placed on lockdown Thursday night as authorities searched for an armed man believed to be tied to many burglary and trespassing incidents in the area, who they say is still on the run.

On Thursday, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCCSO) shared that it had received three separate reports in the past week of a suspicious person trespassing on private properties in the area near Highway 103.

Footage of the suspect captured by one homeowner's Nest security camera shows him wearing a black mask and tactical colors (green and black) and carrying a loaded gun.

In the video, the homeowner can be heard asking the man if he needs help. The suspect then claims he is with the U.S. Forest Service and says he is "looking for somebody" before disconnecting the camera.

The Forest Service has confirmed to the sheriff's office that the man does not work for them.

According to the sheriff's office, the man captured in the surveillance camera footage is believed to have trespassed onto two properties on Peaceful Valley Lane in Idaho Springs on Monday, Sept. 23. There, he was also seen holding a handgun, and allegedly stole over $2,000 worth of items and caused around $2,000 worth of damage.

Two days later, on Sept. 25, he trespassed on a property on Ute Creek Road, where he was seen loading and cocking a firearm, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect is associated with a white Ford Escape SUV without license plates.

In an update, the sheriff's office said deputies had spotted the suspect's vehicle stopped along Highway 103, shortly after 6 pm. on Thursday. Law enforcement responded and established a perimeter, but the suspect fled, CCCSO said.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed near mile marker 3, and the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene, deputies say.

Deputies quickly began searching for the driver. Highway 103 was shut down, and a shelter-in-place was issued for a 1-mile radius near the crash site.

Deputies and officers with Idaho Springs PD, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Golden PD assisted with the late-night search. A drone and K9 were also used to look for the suspect.

As of the latest update per the sheriff's office at 11:30 p.m., the suspect is still at large after K9s lost his scent at the creek.

"A lot of ground has been covered with the search, including multiple homes being cleared," the sheriff's office said in an update on social media. "Deputies will continue to search and patrol the area, including the town of Idaho Springs."

The man is described as a slim black male, 5’10” - 6’0”, wearing long pants and a long-sleeve shirt. He may be armed.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office asks that if you see the man, call 911 and do not approach him. If you see anything suspicious or believe you have captured surveillance images and videos of the suspect, deputies ask you to forward them to crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us.

